Mumbai Rains: Waterlogging and Traffic Disruptions as IMD Issues Yellow Alert

Mumbai had significant traffic disruptions and massive waterlogging on July 21, 2025, as a result of heavy rainfall. Roads were inundated in low-lying neighborhoods including Sion, Kurla, Andheri, and Bhandup, while public transportation, particularly the Central and Western Railway lines, experienced major delays. With more than 100 millimeters of rain expected in 12 hours, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a yellow signal, predicting heavy to very heavy rainfall across Mumbai, Thane, Palghar, and Raigad through Tuesday.