I'm Not Hindi Bhashi Either: Nirmala Sitharaman Responds To Gaurav Gogoi

On December 3, a fiery exchange unfolded in Lok Sabha between Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and Congress leader Gaurav Gogoi. During the heated debate, Sitharaman responded to Gogoi’s remarks by asserting her linguistic background, saying, “I’m not Hindi Bhashi either.” The remark came amidst a larger discussion, showcasing a clash of perspectives between the ruling government and the opposition. Watch the video to see how the debate played out and the moments that sparked this verbal sparring.