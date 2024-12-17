VIDEO: One Nation One Poll Bill To Be Tabled In Lok Sabha Today At 12 Noon

The BJP-led central government will table the contentious 'One Nation One Election' Bill in Lok Sabha today at 12 Noon, a government statement said. The government has announced that Union Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal is set to introduce two significant bills in the Lok Sabha Today. These include the ONOP Bill, officially titled The Constitution (One Hundred and Twenty-Ninth Amendment) Bill, 2024, and The Union Territories Laws (Amendment) Bill.