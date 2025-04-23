Pahalgam Terror Attack: Home Minister Amit Shah Pays Tribute to Victims in Jammu & Kashmir

A peaceful day in Pahalgam turned tragic after a terrorist attack in Baisaran meadows of South Kashmir’s Anantnag district. Gunmen opened fire on a group of tourists, leaving at least 12 people injured and spreading panic in the region.

Soon after the attack, Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke with Home Minister Amit Shah and asked him to visit Pahalgam to take stock of the situation. Upon arrival, Amit Shah paid his respects by laying a wreath to honor the victims.

Security forces have launched a massive search operation to track down the attackers, while the nation mourns yet another heartbreaking act of violence in the Valley.

