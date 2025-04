Pahalgam: A tragic terrorist attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, has left families devastated and the entire nation stunned. This emotional video shows the heart-wrenching grief of relatives mourning in the wake of a brutal assault on tourists at Baisaran Meadows. Armed assailants opened fire on innocent visitors, injuring at least 12 and taking lives, making it one of the most severe civilian attacks in recent times.