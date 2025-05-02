Pakistan Army Has Become Radicalized: General VP Malik, Former Chief Of Army Staff

Following the recent terror attack in Pahalgam, former Indian Army Chief General V.P. Malik expressed concerns that the Pakistan Army has become increasingly radicalized, which could contribute to terrorism in the region. He linked the attack to the wider issue of cross-border militancy and cautioned that the growing ideological shift within Pakistan’s military could threaten regional peace and stability, especially in Kashmir. The Pahalgam attack saw militants target an Indian Army convoy, leaving several personnel injured. Investigations are ongoing to trace the attackers’ connections to groups based in Pakistan.