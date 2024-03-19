×

Top Trending Stories

English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Videos

Trending
R-Feed
All-Playlist
India
Politics
Entertainment
Global
Sports
Defence
Lifestyle
Business
Economy
Epic On Republic
Science
Tech
Sponsored-Content
Education
Elections
Opinion
Deep Reportage
Republic-Summit
Published Mar 19, 2024 at 8:27 PM IST

Baba Ramdev asked to appear before SC

Renowned Yoga Guru Baba Ramdev has been summoned by the Supreme Court in a hearing about Patanjali's deceptive ads. Not only Baba Ramdev, the Supreme Court has also asked Patanjali Ayurveda's managing Director Acharya Balkrishna to appear before the court. 

Published March 19th, 2024 at 20:27 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement

Anchors

Suhail

Sucherita

Shawan

Rhythm

Niranjan

Arnab

Aishwarya

Abhishek

Advertisement

Most Watch Video

Baba Ramdev asked to appear before SC

Videosan hour ago
View More

Viral Quicks

Baba Ramdev

Ramdev in legal trouble?

an hour ago
EVM Explainer

Can EVMs Be Tampered?

2 hours ago
China India UNSC

India Shuts Up China

2 hours ago
Floyd Mayweather

Mayweather offers prayers

3 hours ago
Cristiano Ronaldo

Portugal to face Sweden

6 hours ago
PM Modi, Rahul Gandhi

Story Of 'Shakti' Stir

8 hours ago
Uber

Uber Lawsuit

10 hours ago
BJP MP Tejasvi Surya

Tejasvi Surya

12 hours ago
shehzad poonawalla and rahul gandhi

Shehzad Poonawalla

12 hours ago
Nitish Kumar Meets PM Modi

Seat Sharing In Bihar

12 hours ago
LIVE: 'NDA, Powered by 140 Crore Indians, Fully Prepared For Elections', Says PM Modi, Slams Oppn

PM Modi Roadshow

12 hours ago
Ed Sheeran with Diljit Dosanjh

Ed Sheeran's India Stay

a day ago
Rajasthan Train Accident

Rajasthan Train Accident:

a day ago
Bulgaria India Relations

Jaishankar Replies Bulgar

a day ago
In the wee hours of Monday morning, a five-storey under-construction building collapsed in South Kolkata's Metiabruz area; WB CM announced compensation for the affected people

5 Killed In Kolkata Build

a day ago
Kolkata Building Collapse

Building Collapse Kolkata

a day ago
Advertisement

Live & Breaking

Last 1 hr
Last 1 hr
Last 2 hr
Baba Ramdev
Baba Ramdev asked to appear before SC
Videosan hour ago
Advertisement

Shows

Nation Wants To Know
Patriot
This Is Exclusive
The Interview
Gaurav Arya Show
Burning Question
Trending Burning Question
Biggest Story Tonight

The inside story of the Ram Janmabhoomi unraveled

Shows3 months ago

Trending Videos

Raj Thackeray met Union Home Minister Amit Shah in Delhi on Tuesday
04:15
MNS, BJP deal done? Raj Thackeray meets Amit Shah in Delhi
Videos2 minutes ago
Baba Ramdev
03:24
Baba Ramdev asked to appear before SC
Videosan hour ago
EVM Explainer
05:51
What Are Electronic Voting Machines, Can EVMs Be Tampered With? | Watch
Videos2 hours ago
China India UNSC
03:04
India Again Rubbishes China’s ‘Absurd' Claim On Arunachal Pradesh
Videos2 hours ago
Floyd Mayweather
03:46
Floyd Mayweather offers prayers at Siddhi Vinayak Temple in Mumbai
Videos3 hours ago
Cristiano Ronaldo
01:24
A Cristiano Ronaldo-less Portugal is set to face Sweden in friendlies
Videos6 hours ago
PM Modi, Rahul Gandhi
03:54
Will Rahul's Latest Gaffe Give 'Shakti' To BJP In Upcoming LS Polls
Videos8 hours ago
Uber
03:16
Uber Loses Major Lawsuit, What Happens Next
Videos10 hours ago
BJP MP Tejasvi Surya
05:17
Bengaluru Shopkeeper Assault Case| Tejasvi Surya Demands Action Soon
Videos12 hours ago
shehzad poonawalla and rahul gandhi
03:00
BJP’s Shehzad Poonawalla Hits Out At Rahul Gandhi Over 'Shakti' Remark
Videos12 hours ago
Nitish Kumar Meets PM Modi
06:07
NDA Announces Seat Sharing Data For Bihar; BJP To Contest On 17 Seats
Videos12 hours ago
LIVE: 'NDA, Powered by 140 Crore Indians, Fully Prepared For Elections', Says PM Modi, Slams Oppn
03:40
Coimbatore showers love on PM Modi
Videos12 hours ago
Ed Sheeran with Diljit Dosanjh
03:27
Ed's India Stay: Rendezvous With Bollywood Celebs To Mumbai Concert
Videosa day ago
Rajasthan Train Accident
03:41
Rajasthan Accident: 4 Coaches of Sabarmati-Agra Superfast Train Derailed
Videosa day ago
Bulgaria India Relations
04:19
Jaishankar Replied To Bulgaria
Videosa day ago
In the wee hours of Monday morning, a five-storey under-construction building collapsed in South Kolkata's Metiabruz area; WB CM announced compensation for the affected people
03:13
5 Killed In Kolkata Building Collapse, Mamata Assures Stern Action
Videosa day ago
Kolkata Building Collapse
03:13
Building Collapses In Kolkata Killing 2, CM Mamata Announces Ex-Gratia
Videosa day ago
Arvind Kejriwal ED Summon
06:16
After Liquor Policy Case, Now Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal Skips ED Summon
Videosa day ago
Russia President Vladimir Putin
03:17
Putin Warns West Of World War 3
Videosa day ago
Tulip Fields In Jammu And Kashmir
03:29
Jammu and Kashmir: 17, 000 Tulips Planted In Udhampur’s Kud
Videosa day ago
PM Modi In Andhra Pradesh
03:56
PM Modi Steps Up Attacks On Congress And YSRCP In Andhra Pradesh
Videosa day ago
Russia Ukraine
03:39
Deadly Russian Strike Kills At Least 21 In Ukrainian Port City Of Odesa
Videos2 days ago
Iceland Volcanic Eruption
03:02
Watch: Iceland Volcano Spews Fountains Of Lava, Erupts For 4th Time
Videos2 days ago
CEC Rajiv Kumar Shuts Down Critic
04:10
CEC Rajiv Kumar Shuts Down Critics Of EVM With Poetic Rebuttal | Watch
Videos2 days ago
Whatsapp logo