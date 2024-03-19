Videos
Published Mar 19, 2024 at 8:27 PM IST
Baba Ramdev asked to appear before SC
Renowned Yoga Guru Baba Ramdev has been summoned by the Supreme Court in a hearing about Patanjali's deceptive ads. Not only Baba Ramdev, the Supreme Court has also asked Patanjali Ayurveda's managing Director Acharya Balkrishna to appear before the court.
