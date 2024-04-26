Videos
Published Apr 26, 2024 at 9:32 AM IST
Phase 2 Of Lok Sabha Elections 2024 Begins
Phase 2 Of Lok Sabha Elections 2024 Begins | 13 States & UTs | 88 Seats | Over 1200 Candidates. Earlier, 89 constituencies were expected to vote in this phase. However, polling in Betul, Madhya Pradesh, was rescheduled after the death of a candidate from Mayawati's BSP. The remaining 5 phases of polling will take place on May 7, 13, 20, 25 and June 1
Phase 2 Of Lok Sabha Elections 2024 Begins | 13 States & UTs | 88 Seats | Over 1200 Candidates. Earlier, 89 constituencies were expected to vote in this phase. However, polling in Betul, Madhya Pradesh, was rescheduled after the death of a candidate from Mayawati's BSP. The remaining 5 phases of polling will take place on May 7, 13, 20, 25 and June 1
Published April 26th, 2024 at 09:32 IST
Advertisement
Recommended Video
Anchors
Suhail
Sucherita
Shawan
Rhythm
Niranjan
Arnab
Aishwarya
Abhishek
Advertisement
Most Watch Video
Viral Quicks
Advertisement
Live & Breaking
Last 1 hr
Last 1 hr
Last 2 hr
Your Voice. Now Direct.
Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.