Phase 2 Of Lok Sabha Elections 2024 Begins | 13 States & UTs | 88 Seats | Over 1200 Candidates. Earlier, 89 constituencies were expected to vote in this phase. However, polling in Betul, Madhya Pradesh, was rescheduled after the death of a candidate from Mayawati's BSP. The remaining 5 phases of polling will take place on May 7, 13, 20, 25 and June 1