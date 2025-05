In a strong tribute to the bravery and dedication of the Indian Armed Forces, Prime Minister Narendra Modi praised their indomitable spirit with a powerful "Bharat Mata Ki Jai" during the ongoing Operation Sindoor. The mission, defined by strategic excellence and courage, highlights India's military prowess and determination. As the Indian Army continues this vital operation, PM Modi's salute reinforces the nation's pride and unwavering support for its frontline soldiers.