VIDEO: One Nation, One Election Will Give Optimum Outcome Of India's Resources: PM Modi In Kevadia

Throwback Video: Prime Minister Narendra Modi While Paying floral tributes to Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel at the iconic Statue of Unity in Gujarat on the birth anniversary of the country’s first home minister. Since 2014, Sardar Patel’s birth anniversary has been celebrated on October 31 as ‘Rashtriya Ekta Diwas’, or National Unity Day. PM Modi arrived at the world’s tallest statue, dedicated to Patel, near Ekta Nagar in the state’s Narmada district in the morning and offered flower petals to pay his respects to the Iron Man of India. He then left for a nearby venue, where he was scheduled to administer the Ekta Diwas pledge to a gathering and witness the Rashtriya Ekta Diwas parade, comprising 16 marching contingents, including those from nine states, one UT (Union Territory) police, four Central Armed Police Forces, NCC, and a band. “Our nation is moving towards implementation of ‘one nation, one secular civil code’ which will strengthen our country. We are trying to roll out the ‘one nation, one election’ initiative, which will strengthen our democracy,” he said.