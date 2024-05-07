Amit Shah, Scindia & Other Top BJP Leaders All Set To Bag Lok Sabha Wins

Voting for the third phase of the 2024 Lok Sabha Elections began on May 07. Elections are going to be held across 12 states in 94 constituencies. The nation would be deciding the fate of some of the top political stalwarts. From prominent leaders like Amit Shah, Digvijaya Singh, Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Supriya Sule, KS Eshwarappa to Dimple Yadav; political bigwigs will get into intense clashes in Phase 3 of the Lok Sabha election.

