Published Mar 21, 2024 at 11:21 PM IST
Arvind Kejriwal Arrested By ED In Liquorgate
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal has been taken into ED custody after the agency officials arrived at his residence for search and questioning. The arrest has been made in the Excise Police case with charges of money laundering on the Delhi CM.
