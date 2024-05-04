Videos
Published May 3, 2024 at 12:18 AM IST
Bengal Governor CV Ananda Bose speaks to Arnab on molestation charges
West Bengal Governor CV Ananda Bose has denied allegations of sexual harassment by an employee of the Raj Bhavan. Talking to Republic Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami, Bose called the allegations an attempt to "fix him" by vested interests. CV Ananda Bose also talked about Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's statement targetting him over the issue.
West Bengal Governor CV Ananda Bose has denied allegations of sexual harassment by an employee of the Raj Bhavan. Talking to Republic Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami, Bose called the allegations an attempt to "fix him" by vested interests. CV Ananda Bose also talked about Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's statement targetting him over the issue.
Published May 4th, 2024 at 00:18 IST
Advertisement
Recommended Video
Anchors
Suhail
Sucherita
Shawan
Rhythm
Niranjan
Arnab
Aishwarya
Abhishek
Advertisement
Most Watch Video
Viral Quicks
Advertisement
Live & Breaking
Last 1 hr
Last 1 hr
Last 2 hr
Advertisement
Shows
Trending Videos
Rain Doubles Down Fury On Ramban In J&K
Videos17 hours ago
Your Voice. Now Direct.
Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.