Videos
Published Mar 6, 2024 at 10:41 AM IST
EAM Jaishankar reveals how PM Modi convinced him to join politics
India’s External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar on March 5 revealed how he left his “well-paying corporate job” and Prime Minister Narendra Modi asked him to join the government. “Personally it was a surprise, I never even thought about it, but, one of the reasons I never thought about it was that nobody in my family even remotely thought about it,” said EAM Jaishankar while interacting with Indian community in Seoul.
India’s External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar on March 5 revealed how he left his “well-paying corporate job” and Prime Minister Narendra Modi asked him to join the government. “Personally it was a surprise, I never even thought about it, but, one of the reasons I never thought about it was that nobody in my family even remotely thought about it,” said EAM Jaishankar while interacting with Indian community in Seoul.
Published March 6th, 2024 at 10:41 IST
Advertisement
Recommended Video
CBI To Investigate Attack on ED Officials
Anchors
Suhail
Sucherita
Shawan
Rhythm
Niranjan
Arnab
Aishwarya
Abhishek
Advertisement
Most Watch Video
Viral Quicks
Advertisement
Live & Breaking
Last 1 hr
Last 1 hr
Last 2 hr
Your Voice. Now Direct.
Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.