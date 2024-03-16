The 2024 Lok Sabha Election will be held in seven phases, announced the Election Commission of India on March 16. The more than 97 crore voters of India will begin voting starting April 19, CEC Rajiv Kumar announced. The second phase of voting will take place on April 26, the third phase on May 7, the fourth phase on May 13, the fifth phase on May 20, the sixth phase on May 25 and the seventh phase on June 1. The counting will votes will take place on June 4.