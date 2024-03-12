×

Published Mar 12, 2024 at 12:38 PM IST

Festive Fervour Witnessed Across India As Centre Delivers CAA Promise

Celebrations broke out across the country, after Centre notified the CAA rules March 11. People raised slogans and appreciated the Center's move to implement CAA. 
 

Published March 12th, 2024 at 12:38 IST

