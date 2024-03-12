Videos
Published Mar 12, 2024 at 12:38 PM IST
Festive Fervour Witnessed Across India As Centre Delivers CAA Promise
Celebrations broke out across the country, after Centre notified the CAA rules March 11. People raised slogans and appreciated the Center's move to implement CAA.
Celebrations broke out across the country, after Centre notified the CAA rules March 11. People raised slogans and appreciated the Center's move to implement CAA.
Published March 12th, 2024 at 12:38 IST
Advertisement
Recommended Video
Anchors
Suhail
Sucherita
Shawan
Rhythm
Niranjan
Arnab
Aishwarya
Abhishek
Advertisement
Most Watch Video
Viral Quicks
Advertisement
Live & Breaking
Last 1 hr
Last 1 hr
Last 2 hr
Your Voice. Now Direct.
Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.