×

Top Trending Stories

Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Videos

Trending
R-Feed
All-Playlist
India
Entertainment
Economy
Politics
Global
Sports
Defence
Lifestyle
Business
Epic On Republic
Science
Tech
Sponsored-Content
Education
Elections
Opinion
Deep Reportage
Republic-Summit
Published May 3, 2024 at 4:49 PM IST

Former Wayanad Rival Of Rahul, Annie Raja, Reacts To His Raebareli Move

The prolonged suspense over Congress candidates for the Raebareli and Amethi seats finally ended on May 03. Congress has fielded Rahul Gandhi from Raebareli, and her former Wayanad rival, CPI's Annie Raja, is not happy. The CPI Lok Sabha Candidate from Wayanad, Annie Raja said that Rahul opting to fight from Raebareli is injustice to the voters of Wayanad. 
 

Published May 3rd, 2024 at 16:49 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement

Anchors

Suhail

Sucherita

Shawan

Rhythm

Niranjan

Arnab

Aishwarya

Abhishek

Advertisement

Most Watch Video

Former Wayanad Rival Of Rahul, Annie Raja, Reacts To His Raebareli Move

Videosan hour ago
View More

Viral Quicks

Former Wayanad Rival Of Rahul Gandhi, Annie Raja, Reacts To His Raebareli Move

Annie Raja On RaGa

an hour ago
Schools Bomb Scare: Delhi Police Seeks Russian Help To Locate Origin, Sender Of The Hoax Mail

DP Seeks Russia's Help

2 hours ago
Fresh Rape Case Against Prajwal Revanna, SIT Issues Lookout Notice

Raoe Case Against Revanna

4 hours ago
Arvind Kejriwal stopped taking insulin months before his arrest, Tihar officials

SC Hearing Of Kejriwal

8 hours ago
Rain Doubles Down Fury On Ramban In J&K

Rain Ravages Ramban

9 hours ago
Biden On Campus Protests

Biden On Campus Clashes

18 hours ago
Cape Town Stands With Palestine

May Day In Cape Town

18 hours ago
Massive Floods In Kenya

Kenya Floods Wreck Havoc

18 hours ago
Protests At Arizona University

Protests At NAU, US

18 hours ago
owaisi,Madhavi Latha

Owaisi vs Madhavi Latha

20 hours ago
Odesa

Russia strikes Odesa

20 hours ago
Visuals outside a Delhi school after receving bomb threats

ISIS link in bomb threat

20 hours ago
Pakistani Politico Turning Cheerleader For Rahul Gandhi Enrages BJP, PM Modi Leads The Attack

PM Modi Leads Attack

a day ago
India At UN Reiterates Support For Two-State Solution Amid Growing Tensions Between Israel, Gaza

India At UN

a day ago
BJP Leader Rekha Patra

X security for Rekha

2 days ago
Delay In Probe Drains Neha Hiremath’s Father Niranjan Of Hope For Justice | Republic Exclusive

"No Hope Left"

2 days ago
Advertisement

Live & Breaking

Last 1 hr
Last 1 hr
Last 2 hr
Former Wayanad Rival Of Rahul Gandhi, Annie Raja, Reacts To His Raebareli Move
Former Wayanad Rival Of Rahul, Annie Raja, Reacts To His Raebareli Move
Videosan hour ago
Schools Bomb Scare: Delhi Police Seeks Russian Help To Locate Origin, Sender Of The Hoax Mail
Delhi Police Seeks Russian Help To Locate Origin, Sender Of The Hoax Mai
Videos2 hours ago
Fresh Rape Case Against Prajwal Revanna, SIT Issues Lookout Notice
Fresh Rape Case Against Prajwal Revanna, SIT Issues Lookout Notice
Videos4 hours ago
Advertisement

Shows

Nation Wants To Know
Patriot
This Is Exclusive
The Interview
Gaurav Arya Show
Burning Question
Trending Burning Question
Biggest Story Tonight

The inside story of the Ram Janmabhoomi unraveled

Shows4 months ago

Trending Videos

Former Wayanad Rival Of Rahul Gandhi, Annie Raja, Reacts To His Raebareli Move
03:12
Former Wayanad Rival Of Rahul, Annie Raja, Reacts To His Raebareli Move
Videosan hour ago
Fresh Rape Case Against Prajwal Revanna, SIT Issues Lookout Notice
05:42
Fresh Rape Case Against Prajwal Revanna, SIT Issues Lookout Notice
Videos4 hours ago
Schools Bomb Scare: Delhi Police Seeks Russian Help To Locate Origin, Sender Of The Hoax Mail
04:54
Delhi Police Seeks Russian Help To Locate Origin, Sender Of The Hoax Mai
Videos2 hours ago
Rain Doubles Down Fury On Ramban In J&K
03:15
Rain Doubles Down Fury On Ramban In J&K
Videos9 hours ago
Arvind Kejriwal stopped taking insulin months before his arrest, Tihar officials
03:07
SC To Continue Hearing On The Plea Of Kejriwal
Videos8 hours ago
Biden On Campus Protests
04:48
President Biden Speaks On Campus Clashes
Videos18 hours ago
Cape Town Stands With Palestine
03:28
May Day March In Cape Town To Show Solidarity With The Palestinians
Videos18 hours ago
Massive Floods In Kenya
04:19
Floods Submerge Parts Of Kenyan Capital, Evacuation Operation Continues
Videos18 hours ago
Protests At Arizona University
04:27
Police Forces Move In With Riot Gears To Make Arrests In NAU
Videos18 hours ago
owaisi,Madhavi Latha
04:24
Owaisi faithful to Kasim Razvi, Madhavi Latha continues Razakaar attack
Videos20 hours ago
Odesa
03:03
Russian missiles strike Ukraine's Odesa for 3rd time in three days
Videos20 hours ago
Visuals outside a Delhi school after receving bomb threats
03:32
Arabic word unveils ISIS link in Delhi schools bomb threat
Videos20 hours ago
Pakistani Politico Turning Cheerleader For Rahul Gandhi Enrages BJP, PM Modi Leads The Attack
03:35
PM Modi Leads The Attack On Rahul After Pak Minister Cheers For Him
Videosa day ago
India At UN Reiterates Support For Two-State Solution Amid Growing Tensions Between Israel, Gaza
04:21
India At UN Reiterates Support For ‘Two-State Solution’
Videosa day ago
BJP Leader Rekha Patra
04:10
X security cover for Rekha Patra, Is TMC plotting something big?
Videos2 days ago
Delay In Probe Drains Neha Hiremath’s Father Niranjan Of Hope For Justice | Republic Exclusive
04:37
Delay In Probe Drains Neha Hiremath’s Father Niranjan Of Hope
Videos2 days ago
Russia Puts Up A Dramatic Display Of ‘Trophied’ Western Military Equipment From Ukraine, NATO
03:29
Russia's Dramatic Display Of ‘Trophied’ Western Military Equipment
Videos2 days ago
After Airports & Hospitals, Multiple Delhi-NCR Schools On High Alert Amid Bomb Threat, Searches On
05:19
Delhi-NCR Schools On High Alert Amid Bomb Threat
Videos2 days ago
Columbia Uni Vows Expulsions, 1,000 Arrests in US in Pro-Palestine Protests; Here's What We Know
03:33
NYC Police Officials Enter Columbia University
Videos2 days ago
VDG Personnel Demand Automatic Weapons And Army Training Post Terrorist Encounter In J&K’s Udhampur
04:16
VDG Personnel's Demands Post Terrorist Encounter In J&K’s Udhampur
Videos2 days ago
Yogi Adityanath attacks Mamata over Sandeshkhali
05:00
Yogi Adityanath attacks Mamata over Sandeshkhali
Videos3 days ago
OKLAHAMA
03:16
Oklahoma Towns Hard Hit By Tornadoes Begin Long Cleanup After 4 Killed
Videos3 days ago
Yasin Malik currently lodged in Tihar jail in terror-funding case
03:46
Delhi Police Takes Down Controversial Poster Featuring Yasin Malik
Videos3 days ago
Arvind Kejriwal stopped taking insulin months before his arrest, Tihar officials
03:44
SC To Continue Hearing Kejriwal’s Plea Against His Arrest
Videos3 days ago
Whatsapp logo