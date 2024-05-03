Former Wayanad Rival Of Rahul Gandhi, Annie Raja, Reacts To His Raebareli Move

Videos
Published May 3, 2024 at 4:49 PM IST
Former Wayanad Rival Of Rahul, Annie Raja, Reacts To His Raebareli Move
The prolonged suspense over Congress candidates for the Raebareli and Amethi seats finally ended on May 03. Congress has fielded Rahul Gandhi from Raebareli, and her former Wayanad rival, CPI's Annie Raja, is not happy. The CPI Lok Sabha Candidate from Wayanad, Annie Raja said that Rahul opting to fight from Raebareli is injustice to the voters of Wayanad.
The prolonged suspense over Congress candidates for the Raebareli and Amethi seats finally ended on May 03. Congress has fielded Rahul Gandhi from Raebareli, and her former Wayanad rival, CPI's Annie Raja, is not happy. The CPI Lok Sabha Candidate from Wayanad, Annie Raja said that Rahul opting to fight from Raebareli is injustice to the voters of Wayanad.
Published May 3rd, 2024 at 16:49 IST
Advertisement
Recommended Video
Anchors
Suhail
Sucherita
Shawan
Rhythm
Niranjan
Arnab
Aishwarya
Abhishek
Advertisement
Most Watch Video
Viral Quicks
Advertisement
Live & Breaking
Last 1 hr
Last 1 hr
Last 2 hr
Your Voice. Now Direct.
Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.