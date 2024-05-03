Former Wayanad Rival Of Rahul Gandhi, Annie Raja, Reacts To His Raebareli Move

The prolonged suspense over Congress candidates for the Raebareli and Amethi seats finally ended on May 03. Congress has fielded Rahul Gandhi from Raebareli, and her former Wayanad rival, CPI's Annie Raja, is not happy. The CPI Lok Sabha Candidate from Wayanad, Annie Raja said that Rahul opting to fight from Raebareli is injustice to the voters of Wayanad.

