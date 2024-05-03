Fresh Rape Case Against Prajwal Revanna, SIT Issues Lookout Notice

The Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing the allegations of sexual assault against Hassan MP Prajwal Revanna, has filed an additional rape case. The second FIR was registered at CID Cyber Station under IPC 376, on May 02. The FIR lists charges under IPC sections 376(2)(n), 506, 354a(1)(ii), 354(b), 354(c), and the IT act. Prajwal Revanna, who is seeking a re-election from Hassan, is the sole accused named in the FIR. The SIT team filed the FIR and submitted it to the magistrate's court on May 02.