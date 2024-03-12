Videos
Published Mar 12, 2024 at 5:29 PM IST
Happy With CAA Notification, Refugees Recount Ordeal Of Living In Pak
Celebrations broke out across the country, after Centre notified the CAA rules March 11. People raised slogans and appreciated the Center's move to implement CAA. However, a segment of refugees in Mumbai, recounted the horrors of living in Pakistan as Hindus.
Published March 12th, 2024 at 17:29 IST
