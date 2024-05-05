Published May 4, 2024 at 12:03 AM IST
HD Revanna arrested: What are the charges against JDS leader
The Special Investigation Team (SIT) JDS Leader HD Revanna in a kidnapping case on May 4 after the People’s Representative Court in Karnataka denied him relief from arrest. The SIT is probing the allegations of sexual assault levelled against him and his son JDS MP Prajwal Revanna. Let's take a look at the charges against HD Revanna.
The Special Investigation Team (SIT) JDS Leader HD Revanna in a kidnapping case on May 4 after the People’s Representative Court in Karnataka denied him relief from arrest. The SIT is probing the allegations of sexual assault levelled against him and his son JDS MP Prajwal Revanna. Let's take a look at the charges against HD Revanna.