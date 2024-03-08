Published Mar 8, 2024 at 5:56 PM IST
Parivarvaad politics will end after 2024 elections: Himanta Biswa Sarma
From Congress downfall to the end of dynasty politics, Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma made big predictions ahead of the Lok Sabha Election 2024. Bharat’s biggest news event, the Republic Summit 2024 brought together the top voices that matter— from the world of governance, business, technology, entrepreneurship, politics and thought leadership.
