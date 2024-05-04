Videos
Published May 3, 2024 at 12:21 AM IST
Himanta Biswa Sarma says Rahul Gandhi will surely win in Pakistan
Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma took a shot at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi saying he will only win an election in Pakistan but not in India. The comment came after Rahul filed for nomination from Raebareli Lok Sabha seat. Earlier, former Pakistan minister Fawad Chaudhary has praised Rahul Gandhi.
