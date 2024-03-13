Addressing a public meeting in Hyderabad, Home Minister Amit Shah on March 12 assured that the CAA won’t forfeit anyone's citizenship. He claimed that Rahul Gandhi, Mallikarjun Kharge and Owaisi to belying over the CAA.

“Congress, AIMIM, and BRS oppose the Government’s move to grant citizenship to the persecuted minorities through CAA. CAA will not forfeit anyone's citizenship. It's a law that grants citizenship and does not take it away… Owaisi, Kharge, and Rahul Gandhi are all lying,” said Amit Shah.