Published May 13, 2024 at 12:04 AM IST
Jaishankar Punches Holes In Rahul Gandhi’s Misleading China Narrative
EAM Jaishankar criticised Congress for holding PM Modi accountable for Nehru's mistakes regarding China. He highlighted Chinese aggression in Ladakh and Arunachal Pradesh, emphasizing the historical context. Jaishankar defended Indian forces and refuted the misleading narratives by Congress and Rahul Gandhi.
Published May 14th, 2024 at 00:04 IST
