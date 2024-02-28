Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal on Feb 26 admitted his mistake before Supreme Court in connection with a 2018 defamation case against him. Kejriwal submitted before SC that retweeting the video which was allegedly defamatory and was circulated by YouTuber Dhruv Rathee in 2018, was a “mistake”. AAP chief has approached apex court, challenging Feb 5 order of the Delhi HC refusing to quash summons issued against him. During the hearing, Kejriwal’s lawyer Abhishek Manu Singhvi too said, “There is no problem in admitting that this was a mistake if…” Bench of Justices Sanjiv Khanna and Dipankar Datta directed trial court not to proceed with the defamation case against him for time being. Justice Khanna said that Kejriwal need not appear in court for now, given the office he occupied. However, the bench has asked complainant in case to take instructions on whether the case could be closed based on Kejriwal's admitting to mistake. Notably, defamation complaint was filed against Kejriwal for retweeting a video by YouTuber Dhruv Rathee in 2018 accusing founder and operator of a Twitter page called 'I Support Narendra Modi' of behaving like 'BJP IT CELL Part-II'. Kejriwal retweeted the tweet, which led to the founder filing a defamation complaint against the Chief Minister.