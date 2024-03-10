Published Mar 10, 2024 at 4:01 PM IST
Kejriwal's Desperate Attempt to Fetch Votes
Just ahead of the Lok Sabha Polls, AAP Supremo and Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal made an unusual appeal. In a desperate attempt to fetch votes, CM Kejriwal asked women to not serve food to their husbands if, they are supporters of PM Modi.
