Published Mar 10, 2024 at 4:01 PM IST

Kejriwal's Desperate Attempt to Fetch Votes

Just ahead of the Lok Sabha Polls, AAP Supremo and Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal made an unusual appeal. In a desperate attempt to fetch votes, CM Kejriwal asked women to not serve food to their husbands if, they are supporters of PM Modi. 

