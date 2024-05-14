Lalu’s Son Tej Pratap Caught On Cam In Fiery Encounter

Lalu Yadav's Eldest, Tej Pratap, often grabs headlines for controversial reasons. His unfiltered comments and fiery temper often draw opposition's attention. The hot-headed politico was caught on camera in a fiery encounter with a RJD worker on stage. During a public meeting, Tej Pratap was caught pushing a RJD worker, rather violently. His sister, Misa Bharti Yadav, unavailing, attempted to play mediator to restore the calm. However, Tej Pratap proceeded to confront the humiliated party worker one on one. This led to more persons stepping in to quell Tej Pratap. BJP Spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla reacted to the ugly display of arrogance. Notably, this is not the first time Tej Pratap’s quick-temper has made headlines. Back in August of 2023, Tej Pratap was caught on camera pushing and shoving a young man. The RJD worker was later identified as Sumant Yadav.