Published Mar 15, 2024 at 8:51 AM IST
Madhavi Latha Appeals To People To Watch ‘Razakar’ To Know ‘Atrocities’
Speaking over the upcoming movie ‘Razakar’ Bharatiya Janata Party Hyderabad Candidate Madhavi Latha on March 14 appealed people to watch the movie and know the atrocities that were lashed out by ‘Razakar’ on people of Telangana.
Speaking over the upcoming movie ‘Razakar’ Bharatiya Janata Party Hyderabad Candidate Madhavi Latha on March 14 appealed people to watch the movie and know the atrocities that were lashed out by ‘Razakar’ on people of Telangana.