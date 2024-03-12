Shortly after the implementation of CAA in India by the Modi Government on March 11, BJP leader Madhavi Latha made scathing attacks on AIMIM Chief Asaduddin Owaisi and questioned why didn’t he protest against ‘triple talaq’ and other issues related to Muslims. "Why did Aurangzeb didn’t come out of your mouth...If you had protested against triple talaq...I would have been happy...You don't have the heart to provide for the minorities of your country...You don't wish to educate them in your constituency however blackmail them over religion. You want to suppress them so that you can rule... " said Madhavi Latha.