Published Mar 19, 2024 at 11:28 PM IST
Lokpal Orders CBI Probe In Mahua Moitra's Cash For Query Case
Lokpal on March 19 ordered the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to investigate all aspects of the allegations made against Trinamool Congress leader and former MP Mahua Moitra in the 'cash for query' case.It asked the CBI to probe the allegations under under Section 20(3)(a) and submit a report within six months.
