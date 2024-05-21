Videos
Published May 20, 2024 at 12:04 AM IST
Mamata vs Maharaj: Hindu Monk sends legal notice to Bengal CM
Swami Pardipatanand of Bharat Sevashram Sangha (BSS), also known as Kartik Maharaj, on Monday sent a legal notice to West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee demanding an apology for her alleged defamatory remarks about the organisation.
Swami Pardipatanand of Bharat Sevashram Sangha (BSS), also known as Kartik Maharaj, on Monday sent a legal notice to West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee demanding an apology for her alleged defamatory remarks about the organisation.
Published May 21st, 2024 at 00:04 IST
Advertisement
Recommended Video
Anchors
Suhail
Sucherita
Shawan
Rhythm
Niranjan
Arnab
Aishwarya
Abhishek
Advertisement
Most Watch Video
Viral Quicks
Advertisement
Live & Breaking
Last 1 hr
Last 1 hr
Last 2 hr
Your Voice. Now Direct.
Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.