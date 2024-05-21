Published May 20, 2024 at 12:04 AM IST
Mamata vs Maharaj: Hindu Monk sends legal notice to Bengal CM
Swami Pardipatanand of Bharat Sevashram Sangha (BSS), also known as Kartik Maharaj, on Monday sent a legal notice to West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee demanding an apology for her alleged defamatory remarks about the organisation.
