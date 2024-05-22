×

Published May 21, 2024 at 12:29 AM IST

Mithun Chakraborty talks to Arnab after attack on his roadshow in Bengal

Actor-turned-BJP leader Mithun Chakraborty came under attack during a road show in West Bengal. Talking about the incident with Republic Media Network's Arnab Goswami, he said that it was the new normal in Bengal as TMC workers kept inciting violence.

Published May 22nd, 2024 at 00:29 IST

Bengal police, I-PAC forcefully entered my premises: Suvendu Adhikari

Videos23 minutes ago
Lalu’s Son Tej Pratap Caught On Cam In Fiery Encounter | RJD Leader Violently Pushes Worker On Stage
04:22
Lalu’s Son Tej Pratap Caught On Cam In Fiery Encounter
Videos8 days ago
'Good Relations With Pakistan Means...': Fawad Chaudhry Reacts on PM's Interview With Arnab
08:57
Ex-Pak Minister Reacts To Arnab's PM Modi Interview
Videos9 days ago
This Is What Happened After Danish Envoy Flagged Trashy, Dirty Lane Near Embassy In Viral Video
03:40
This Is What Happened After Danish Envoy Flagged Trashy Delhi Lane
Videos13 days ago
From Kiren Rijiju to Temjen Imna, Politicos From North East Slam Pitroda For Racist Slur
00:00
Politicos From North East Slam Pitroda For Racist Slur
Videos13 days ago
Will US stop backing Israel?
03:30
Will US stop backing Israel as Biden warns?
Videos13 days ago
The collapse of the dam in western Kenya led to a major road being blocked.
03:51
Kenya Declares Public Holiday To Mourn Flood Victims
Videos13 days ago
Sam Pitroda
05:39
Sam Pitroda Sparks Controversy Yet Again With Racist Comments
Videos13 days ago
BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari
06:44
Bengal police, I-PAC forcefully entered my premises: Suvendu Adhikari
Videos23 minutes ago
Mithun Chakraborty
14:43
Mithun Chakraborty talks to Arnab after attack on his roadshow in Bengal
Videos25 minutes ago
Iran Helicopter
05:42
Mossad connection? Foreign affairs experts on conspiracy theories
Videosa day ago
'We Work for People, Not...': Kartik Maharaj Sends Defamation Notice to Mamata For Insult of 'Monks'
04:47
Mamata vs Maharaj: Hindu Monk sends legal notice to Bengal CM
Videosa day ago
First Drone Footage Showing Crash Site of Chopper Carrying Iran President Raisi Emerges
03:06
President Raisi death: Iran military releases footage from crash site
Videosa day ago
Celebs Step Out To Vote
03:01
Akshay Kumar, Janhvi Kapoor, Deepveer, Varun Celebs Step Out To Vote
Videosa day ago
Raisi Chopper Crash: 10 World Leaders Who Died in Air Accidents
03:19
Ebrahim Raisi Confirmed Dead: A Look At Iran's Internal Situation
Videosa day ago
President Ebrahim Raisi attends the inauguration ceremony of dam of Qiz Qalasi, or Castel of Girl in Azeri, at the border of Iran and Azerbaijan with his Azeri counterpart Ilham Aliyev, Sunday, May 19, 2024. A helicopter carrying Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi suffered a "hard landing" on Sunday, Iranian state media reported.
10:18
Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi Confirmed Dead In Chopper Crash
Videos2 days ago
Houston Faces Intense Blackout
04:32
Houston High Rise Residents Find Power In Numbers Amid Blackout
Videos2 days ago
Iran President Ebrahim Raisi helicopter crash
03:08
Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi’s Helicopter Makes Hard Landing
Videos2 days ago
swati maliwal and bibhav kumar
03:01
Bibhav Kumar Sent To Police Custody, Know All Details
Videos3 days ago
Over a dozen people were reportedly injured as a result of the violence in Kyrgyzstan.
00:00
Indian students caught in crossfire | Kyrgyzstan
Videos3 days ago
Synagogue Attack
03:59
France: Hundreds stand with Jewish students after Synagogue attack
Videos3 days ago
Police officers standing guard outside the Peruvian President's house during the raid on Saturday.
03:09
Protest In Peru
Videos4 days ago
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan
03:14
Aishwarya Rai's Cannes Outfit Doesn't Impress Netizens
Videos4 days ago
With BJP In Attack Mode And INDI Allies Tiptoeing, High Voltage Drama Continues In Swati Maliwal Row
12:44
High Voltage Drama Continues In Swati Maliwal Row
Videos4 days ago
Arvind Kejriwal
03:45
Arvind Kejriwal Has Lost His Mind After Going To Jail: Yogi Adityanath
Videos5 days ago
