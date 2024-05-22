Videos
Published May 21, 2024 at 12:29 AM IST
Mithun Chakraborty talks to Arnab after attack on his roadshow in Bengal
Actor-turned-BJP leader Mithun Chakraborty came under attack during a road show in West Bengal. Talking about the incident with Republic Media Network's Arnab Goswami, he said that it was the new normal in Bengal as TMC workers kept inciting violence.
Actor-turned-BJP leader Mithun Chakraborty came under attack during a road show in West Bengal. Talking about the incident with Republic Media Network's Arnab Goswami, he said that it was the new normal in Bengal as TMC workers kept inciting violence.
Published May 22nd, 2024 at 00:29 IST
Advertisement
Recommended Video
Anchors
Suhail
Sucherita
Shawan
Rhythm
Niranjan
Arnab
Aishwarya
Abhishek
Advertisement
Most Watch Video
Viral Quicks
Advertisement
Live & Breaking
Last 1 hr
Last 1 hr
Last 2 hr
Your Voice. Now Direct.
Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.