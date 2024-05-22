Published May 21, 2024 at 12:29 AM IST
Mithun Chakraborty talks to Arnab after attack on his roadshow in Bengal
Actor-turned-BJP leader Mithun Chakraborty came under attack during a road show in West Bengal. Talking about the incident with Republic Media Network's Arnab Goswami, he said that it was the new normal in Bengal as TMC workers kept inciting violence.
