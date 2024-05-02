Videos
Published May 2, 2024 at 4:25 PM IST
PM Modi Leads The Attack On Rahul After Pak Minister Cheers For Him
Rahul Gandhi’s international fan-base seems to be growing. Gandhi has recently found a cheerleader in Former Pak minister Fawad Chaudhry. However, RaGa’s growing fame has become a cause of political concern in the country. Addressing a public meeting, the PM sharpened attack on Rahul and Congress for garnering support from the neighbor.
Rahul Gandhi’s international fan-base seems to be growing. Gandhi has recently found a cheerleader in Former Pak minister Fawad Chaudhry. However, RaGa’s growing fame has become a cause of political concern in the country. Addressing a public meeting, the PM sharpened attack on Rahul and Congress for garnering support from the neighbor.
Published May 2nd, 2024 at 16:25 IST
