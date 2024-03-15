Videos
Published Mar 15, 2024 at 5:48 PM IST
Pakistani Refugees Stage Protest Against INDI's CAA Pushback
Angry refugees march towards India Gate over INDI Alliance's CAA pushback. They said, " We can't go back to Pakistan. We don't want to be converted forcefully. Why are Rahul Gandhi, Arvind Kejriwal against us getting Indian citizenship?"
Published March 15th, 2024 at 17:48 IST
