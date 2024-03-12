Prime Minister Narendra Modi will initiate ‘Ashram Bhoomi Vandana’ and unveil the masterplan of the Sabarmati Ashram Memorial Project on the occasion of Dandi March Day in Ahmedabad on March 12. Planned with a budget of Rs 1,200 crore, the project aims to revamp the infrastructure surrounding the Sabarmati Ashram, provide state-of-the-art amenities to visitors and establish a world-class memorial dedicated to Mahatma Gandhi. 36 existing buildings shall undergo restoration, out of which 20 buildings will be conserved, 13 will undergo restoration, and 3 will be redeveloped. The aim is to furnish the Ashram in such a manner that it exudes greenery, serenity, and lush to all visitors. Notably, Sabarmati Ashram stands tall among the monuments that have huge historical significance as it became witness to the churnings of India’s freedom movement with a congregation of leaders from India and across the world.

