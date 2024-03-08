Videos
Published Mar 8, 2024 at 5:52 PM IST
PM Narendra Modi lays out roadmap of Viksit Bharat
Prime Minister Narendra Modi was the chief guest and keynote speaker at the Republic Summit 2024. He shared his views on India's massive pace of development and its march towards the USD 5 trillion economy. He laid out the roadmap of Viksit Bharat in his speech. Bharat’s biggest news event, the Republic Summit 2024 brought together the top voices that matter— from the world of governance, business, technology, entrepreneurship, politics and thought leadership.
