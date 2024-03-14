Published Mar 13, 2024 at 12:34 AM IST
Pratap Simha to Nalin Kateel: Big names dropped from BJP's 2nd list
The BJP on March 13 released its second list of candidates for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. The list had many surprises, including several sitting MPs not being given a ticket. These names include Mysuru MP Pratap Simha, Haridwar MP Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank, Bangalore North MP Sadananda Gowda and Garhwal MP Teerath Singh Rawat.
