Published Mar 13, 2024 at 12:23 AM IST
President Murmu performs puja at Ganga Talao in Mauritius
President Droupadi Murmu visited the Ganga Talao considered to be the most sacred Hindu place in Mauritius, and offered prayers at the temple dedicated to Lord Shiva. Prime Minister Narendra Modi had visited the place in 2015.
Published March 14th, 2024 at 00:23 IST
