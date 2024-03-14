Spiritual leaders hailed the CAA implementation and heaped praises on Prime Minister Narendra Modi on March 13 and said that it was a much needed law to enable the minority communities of neighboring countries to live with respect and dignity in India. Dastur Khurshed kaikobad Dastoor hailed the CAA and said, “We see it as a welcome step. The Parsis are the most miniscule community in the world. It will be of much help…that they will get citizenship in this holy land, who has always welcomed us.” Acharya Pragya Sagar Ji Maharaj said, “We welcome the CAA. For the Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal to say things like, population will increase (due to CAA) is wrong. When our country was partitioned, some of us were left there (Pakistan), they had to face atrocities there and our women were raped, no one was there to hear their voices. The CAA was much needed and it has finally come and we welcome it.” Former SGPC member Harbans Singh Manjhpur said, "We welcome PM Modi's decision to implement CAA in the country. The Sikh community thanks PM Modi for taking this step."