Videos
Published Mar 19, 2024 at 9:14 PM IST
SC refuses to stay CAA, asks Centre to respond to petitions in 3 weeks
The Supreme Court on March 19 refused to stay implementation of the Citizenship Amendment Act, or CAA. The court also gave the government three weeks - till April 8 - to respond to 237 petitions challenging the law that was notified last week, days before the Lok Sabha elections.
The Supreme Court on March 19 refused to stay implementation of the Citizenship Amendment Act, or CAA. The court also gave the government three weeks - till April 8 - to respond to 237 petitions challenging the law that was notified last week, days before the Lok Sabha elections.
Published March 19th, 2024 at 21:14 IST
Advertisement
Recommended Video
Anchors
Suhail
Sucherita
Shawan
Rhythm
Niranjan
Arnab
Aishwarya
Abhishek
Advertisement
Most Watch Video
Viral Quicks
Advertisement
Live & Breaking
Last 1 hr
Last 1 hr
Last 2 hr
Your Voice. Now Direct.
Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.