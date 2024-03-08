Videos
Union minister Amit Shah declares CAA Implementation before elections
Union Home Minister Amit Shah said that CAA will be implemented before the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. Shah was speaking at the Republic Summit 2024: Bharat The Next Decade. The Republic Summit 2024, Bharat’s biggest news event, brought together the top voices that matter— from the world of governance, business, technology, entrepreneurship, politics and thought leadership.
