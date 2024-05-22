Published May 21, 2024 at 12:32 AM IST
Bengal police, I-PAC forcefully entered my premises: Suvendu Adhikari
BJP leader and Leader of Opposition in West Bengal Assembly Suvendu Adhikari has claimed that police forcefully entered the premises of a rest house owned by him on instructions of West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee and TMC leader Abhishek Banerjee. He told Republic Media Network's Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami that people of I-PAC were also involved in the incident.
