With LS Polls due in a few weeks from now, BJP is charging towards its goal of obtaining over 370 Lok Sabha seats. The biggest political party in the world has put its LS master plan in action. The party has released two lists so far, and named 267 candidates for the Polls. The party dropped nearly 21% of its sitting MPs. As per sources, the strategy of not repeating MPs has been put to use keeping possible anti-incumbency in mind.