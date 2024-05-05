Published May 4, 2024 at 12:04 AM IST
India should strike back against Pakistan: GD Bakshi after Poonch attack
An Indian Air Force vehicle convoy was attacked by terrorists in the Poonch district of J&K. The local Rashtriya Rifles unit has started cordon and search operations in the area. The vehicles have been secured inside the air base in the General area near Shahsitar. Military personnel have suffered injuries and One IAF warrior has lost his life.
An Indian Air Force vehicle convoy was attacked by terrorists in the Poonch district of J&K. The local Rashtriya Rifles unit has started cordon and search operations in the area. The vehicles have been secured inside the air base in the General area near Shahsitar. Military personnel have suffered injuries and One IAF warrior has lost his life.