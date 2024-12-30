'Monarchy or Democracy?': Prashant Kishor Pans Nitish Over BPSC Exam Row | Exclusive

Bihar Police on Sunday used water cannons and resorted to lathi charge to disperse hundreds of civil service aspirants, who have been demanding re-examination of Bihar Public Service Commission prelims, when some of them tried to break through barricades set up to stop them from going towards the Chief Minister’s residence in Patna. Jan Suraaj Party founder Prashant Kishor had called the students at Gandhi Maidan in Patna and led the march with the aim of meeting Chief Minister Nitish Kumar.