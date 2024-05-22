Videos
Will accused teen in Porsche crash ever get a License?
Maharashtra Transport department has made some big revelations in the Pune Porsche crash. Registration of Porsche Taycan was pending since March due to non-payment of Rs 1,758 fees. However, Agarwal, paid Rs 45,000 to RTO to get the chosen number plate for the car, said transport department.
