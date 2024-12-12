Published Dec 12, 2024 at 2:04 PM IST
VIDEO: Rajya Sabha Adjourned Amid Ruckus By The INDI Block, Bring No-Confidence Against VP Dhankar
The Rajya Sabha faced adjournment as chaos erupted due to protests by the INDIA bloc members. The opposition's outcry centred on alleged dissatisfaction with Vice President and Chairman Jagdeep Dhankar's conduct during parliamentary proceedings. They accused him of bias and demanded accountability, pushing for a no-confidence motion against him. The disruption highlighted ongoing tensions between the ruling and opposition alliances, with key issues debated contentiously.