Actor Randeep Hooda will be seen playing the role of Hindutva ideologue Vinayak Damodar Savarkar in the film 'Swatantrya Veer Savarkar'. He also directed this biopic. Speaking to ANI, Randeep said, “It is an anti-propaganda film. The film will bust all the propaganda against Veer Savarkar that has been going on for so many years. He was called 'maafiveer', 'kayar'...so with this film, we have tried to tell the truth to the audience.”'Swatantrya Veer Savarkar' is scheduled to hit the big screen on March 22.